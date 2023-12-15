Elmwood player looks to defend title at Canterbury Open

Abby Mason won the Canterbury Open last year. Photo: file photo

Elmwood’s Abby Mason will be seeking to defend her Canterbury Open tennis singles title and add the women’s doubles cup to her trophy cabinet with clubmate Louise Oxnevad this weekend.

The Canterbury Open, which starts today at Wilding Park, has attracted around 30 entries from players throughout the South Island. Qualifiers take place today, with the tournament on the weekend.

“We would have liked a few more entries, but realise that some players who would normally compete in Christchurch are competing in the International Tennis Federation world tour event in Wellington,” said Tennis Canterbury general manager Bevan Johns.

The women’s event has attracted Canterbury sisters Lucia and Emme Gale who both turned in impressive performances at last week’s national junior championships in Christchurch.

Emme Gale won the national junior 12 and under title beating another Canterbury junior Aliyah Daly, who also won the doubles final where Gale was runner-up.

Lucia Gale was finalist in the U18 doubles with Canterbury’s Ruby Young, reached the semi-finals of the singles and although top-seed in the 16s championship had to withdraw due to injury. This week she has been playing in the ITF event in Wellington.

Southern Districts will be represented in the tournament by Charlie Byers of Dunedin and Santisuk Marshall of Queenstown.

Highly ranked Otago representative Paddy Ou is also heading north for the tournament where he will line up against many of Christchurch’s premier men’s interclub players including Jamie Garbett and Harry Weeds.

Former David Cup player Alister Hunt returns with son Lochie to defend the doubles title they won last year, with Lochie also playing singles.

Another family affair is the Watt brothers Aidan and Ryan who are playing in Christchurch while their older brother, James is competing in Wellington.

James Watt, who was unbeaten in singles for Elmwood in the premier interclub playoffs, was runner-up to New Zealand Davis Cup player, Kiranpai Pannu in the Wellington Open men’s championship, losing a hard-fought final 6-3, 6-7, 6-7. Watt combined with Finley Hall to win the Wellington men’s doubles title.

By Diane Keenan