Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Emergency services called out to deal with back yard bonfire

    By Devon Bolger
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    A report of smoke and flames led firefighters to a bonfire on a residential street in New Brighton last night.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters were called to the bonfire on Bower Ave at 10.06pm on Tuesday.

    A crew from the Anzac station attended.

    "When they got there they found a bonfire, which was dealt with by the brigade."

    The FENZ advice on bonfires is to first choose the right spot.

    It must be at least 10 to 30 metres from, and downwind of shelterbelts, hedges, fences, buildings, neighbouring properties or anything else that could catch alight and burn.

    Make sure smoke from the bonfire will not be a nuisance to your neighbours or affect visibility for road or air traffic.

    Establish a safety zone by dampening down a 3m area around the bonfire to prevent any unplanned fires.

    The fire should not exceed 2m high by 3m wide.

    Don’t light your bonfire if you have any doubts that it is safe.

    New Brighton is currently in an open fire season, meaning controlled fires can be lit without a permit, as long as you do so safely, responsibly and with permission from the landowner.

     

     

