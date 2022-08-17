Emirates defers planned Christchurch Airbus A380 flights

An A380 Emirates plane. Photo: Getty

Emirates' planned restart of services to Christchurch, which was set to get under way in December, has been deferred due to ongoing operational constraints and resourcing pressures.

The airline had planned to operate an Airbus A380 between Christchurch and Dubai via Sydney.

All customers who have booked their flights to/from Christchurch are being offered alternative flight arrangements to ensure minimal interruption to their travel plans. It has released details of options for passengers (see below).

"We aim to make it a smooth and seamless process," said a spokesperson.

The airline said it would impact the launch of the highly anticipated Premium Economy cabin it has just rolled out on the route.

It hoped to be able to bring it to the New Zealand market as soon as conditions allowed.

Throughout the pandemic, Emirates continued to operate to and from Auckland, and the airline said it had been working hard to grow services in line with demand and the easing of travel restrictions.

It operates a daily service to Auckland via Kuala Lumpur using a Boeing 777.

"Christchurch is an important and strategic route, and we are keen to restart our services to the city as soon as it is operationally feasible"

Earlier this year the airline announced its 484-seat A380 would return to New Zealand from December 1.

It used the popular double decker aircraft on non-stop flights between Auckland and Dubai before the pandemic hit.

Many airlines are struggling to rebuild pre-pandemic capacity, constrained by delays in bringing back aircraft and re-hiring crew.

Air New Zealand last week said it would cut back its schedule by 1.5 per cent during the next six months, citing staffing problems as the main factor

In a Q&A Emirates said:



What re booking options are you providing your customers?

"Impacted customers will have the option of being accommodated through our partner airline, Qantas to/from Sydney, before continuing their journey between Dubai and their final destination on Emirates. In some circumstances and depending on availability, customers may also be routed to Melbourne or Brisbane through Qantas before continuing their journey with Emirates. They may also be rebooked one day before or after their original travel date.

"For customers requesting to be rerouted through Auckland, we will provide an option for them to rebook their travel with Jetstar, where they can then commence their journey on Emirates to or through Dubai to their final destination.

"Customers who booked through a travel agency should contact their travel agents. Customers who booked with Emirates can contact their local Emirates office.



Will customers have the option to seek a refund?

"Yes, if customers choose to cancel their travel plans they are eligible for a refund for any unused portion of their journey. This can be requested online here:

Customers who have paid for their seat selection will be refunded for the total amount paid, and are required to rebook their preferred seats on the partner airline if they choose the alternative flights provided.

Customers who have purchased excess baggage allowance will be refunded in full, and are required to rebook their excess baggage if they choose the alternative routing options with our partner airlines.

What happens to passengers who booked a ticket in First, Business or Premium Economy and have to take alternative flights where this cabin is not available?

"Customers who have booked their travel in premium cabins and have been rerouted on other flights where this cabin is not available will be compensated as per our standard policy.

• Meanwhile Singapore Airlines reports its strong operating performance in the first quarter of the current financial year continued into July.

Demand for air travel remained robust during the peak summer season across every route region except East Asia, where travel restrictions remain in place in some key markets.

The group carried more than two million passengers in July 2022, up 7.5 per cent from the previous month.

This was the first time that passenger carriage has crossed the two million-mark since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Passenger load factor (PLF) reached a new pandemic-high of 87.4 per cent, the second highest monthly PLF in the group's history.

-By Grant Bradley