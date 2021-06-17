Emirates delays start date for Christchurch-Sydney-Dubai Airbus A380 service

The Airbus A380. Photo: Getty Images

Emirates has pushed back the start date for its Christchurch-Sydney-Dubai Airbus A380 service from October to January next year.

The airline says it should also be possible to fly on the superjumbo between Sydney and Christchurch in international-grade business class or first class from January 1.

However, further schedule changes by the Gulf carrier cannot be ruled out, considering the pandemic.

The New Zealand government would also need to approve travel from Sydney on a flight that's come from Dubai, Executive Traveller reported.

Emirates' timetable for January 2 shows the EK412 departing Sydney at 8.45am and landing in Christchurch at 2pm. The EK413 return leg is wheels up from Christchurch at 6.45pm, arriving in Sydney at 8.05pm.