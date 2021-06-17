Emirates delays start date for Christchurch-Sydney-Dubai Airbus A380 service

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The airline says it should also be possible to fly on the superjumbo between Sydney and Christchurch in international-grade business class or first class from January 1.
However, further schedule changes by the Gulf carrier cannot be ruled out, considering the pandemic.
The New Zealand government would also need to approve travel from Sydney on a flight that's come from Dubai, Executive Traveller reported.
Emirates' timetable for January 2 shows the EK412 departing Sydney at 8.45am and landing in Christchurch at 2pm. The EK413 return leg is wheels up from Christchurch at 6.45pm, arriving in Sydney at 8.05pm.