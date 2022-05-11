Emirates to launch premium economy class on Christchurch-Dubai route

Emirates is bringing its premium economy class to New Zealand. Photo: Emirates.com/nz

Emirates will launch its new premium economy class on its Christchurch-Dubai route later this year.

The Dubai-based airline will start the new class on its Airbus A380 aircraft, which will be used on the Christchurch-Dubai route when it restarts in December.

Travellers can start booking premium economy seats from June 1.

They will be available on routes including Sydney, London and Paris from August 1.

Tickets will cost around 10-15 per cent more than the top economy fares, Emirates said.

Emirates regional manager for New Zealand Chris Lethbridge told Newshub the airline's premium economy is so good it rivals the business class offering of some other airlines.

The premium economy seats offer a pitch of up to 40 inches and recline of eight inches; calf and footrests; and a six-way adjustable headrest.

Passengers will be given a welcome drink in "fine glassware" when they board and the meal service is promised to offer "generous meals made with seasonal ingredients and regional influences".