End of the line for historic Lyttelton tug?

The Lyttelton steam tug. Photo: Supplied

The iconic Lyttelton steam tug’s sailing days could be over if it does not find about $300,000 needed for a refit.

The 116-year-old tug has been out of commission since August, when the vessel’s boilers failed a safety inspection.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t get the funding it will be the end of the tug,” said preservation society president Mike Bruce.

The refit plan is on hold until at least $70,000 is raised, which will allow work to begin.

The society has $30,000 in the bank, and $70,000 guaranteed from various organisations if it reaches a $190,000 threshold.

To achieve that, it must first find another $90,000.

“We’re really treading water here until we get the funds,” said Bruce.

Some of the larger costs are replacing the steam tubes and installing an electric pre-heater for the boiler.

The refit could give the tug another 40 to 50 years of life, said Bruce.

The society is finding it difficult to get charitable or corporate sponsors on board.

“You do get despondent with all the rejected letters,” Bruce said.

“We really don’t want to consider the fact we might not get the funding,” said Bruce.

“We all believe we’re going to have a breakthrough moment.”

The society is hopeful the tug will receive the necessary funding and refit within a year.

A givealittle page has been set up to help crowdfund, but this has only brought in small sums to date.

Mike Bruce. Photo: Supplied

Bruce said the tug will need much larger grants to achieve its funding goal.

Despite the challenges, it could be years until the society calls it quits on the tug as long as members stay passionate and keep up basic maintenance, said Bruce.

The preservation society’s trained volunteers maintain the tug at weekly sessions, which Bruce said have a “phenomenal turnout”.

The $300,000 refit is only the start of a long-term plan for a $1.5 million modernisation of the vessel.

This would include a new rear canopy, visual aids and information for tour guests, and an interior renovation to make the tug more attractive for visitors.

Lyttelton’s long life well lived

The Lyttelton steam tug has a 116-year-long history.

Built in 1907 by the Ferguson Brothers firm in Glasgow, it came to Lyttelton via the newly completed Suez Canal. It served as the port’s main tug until World War 2.

Initially called Canterbury,

its name was changed to Lyttelton in 1911.

The vessel drew massive crowds in 1913 when it tugged the battlecruiser HMS New Zealand into harbour, and again in 1920 when it assisted the battlecruiser HMS Renown, which was carrying King Edward VIII when he was Prince of Wales during his tour of New Zealand.

In 1942, the tug was requisitioned for service and armed by the Royal New Zealand Navy.

She returned to normal port service in 1944.

Following the introduction of the new tug Canterbury, the tug was retired in 1971.

A museum ship ever since, it was leased for $2 a year to the Tug Lyttelton Preservation Society. In 1989, the society was gifted full ownership of the tug by the Lyttelton Harbour Board. It has maintained it up to present day, moored at Z wharf.