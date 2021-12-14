Famed US doctor and influencer settling into South Island life

Danielle Jones, a US 'doctor influencer' is taking a job at Southland Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Doctor Mama Jones and her family are settling into Invercargill after leaving managed isolation and say they are ready to start their new lives in the south.

The outspoken American medical influencer, Dr Danielle Jones, has left MIQ at the Novotel in Christchurch and moved into her new home with her husband and four children.

She will start her new position as a specialist for obstetrics and gynaecology at Southland Hospital on December 15.

Jones told the Herald they were treated very well in MIQ.

"We felt like we had a good experience, the food was good.

"We would've liked to have more space outside for the kids to run around and stuff but all things considered, it was an almost enjoyable experience just to spend time with the kids and adjust to the jet lag without having other things that we needed to be doing," she said.

After finishing up in MIQ, the family travelled to the hospital housing where they are currently staying in Invercargill.

"Everyone has been extremely welcoming. I haven't started working yet but the people we have met so far have been really wonderful. We're still just looking for a rental property that works for us.

"We are small-town born and raised, we have liked Invercargill so far, everybody seems very friendly and everything we need is here, the beach is close, so I think we will be happy here."

Jones said she thinks they have been spoilt with the weather which has been "absolutely beautiful".

"I love what I do. I'm anxious to get back to work and learn about the healthcare system here and get integrated into the hospital system so we can make some friends and I can get back to working."

Jones gained popularity on social media, including TikTok and YouTube, for her videos discussing taboo health topics. Across all of her platforms, she has more than 2.5 million followers.

- By Devon Bolger