Families tuck into free breakfast initiative at Christchurch school

Initially meals were dished up two days a week, but the club - which is run by Neighbourhood Links at Northcote Primary School - is now able to operate every weekday due to its growing popularity.
The club welcomes children and their families from the community for a spot of breakfast “made with love” – including anything from WeetBix, toast, fruit salad and cereals, to warmer options, such as porridge, baked beans or spaghetti.
In term 3 alone, more than 1667 breakfasts were served.
“It was probably our biggest influx yet during the winter,” said Breakfast Club co-founder Charlotte Clark.
“Winter is the hardest for families. The power bills are bigger, so food [money] is often the first things that gets cut because it’s easier to take money from there as supposed to the bills.”
Starting off with only a handful of pupils, it has since become a staple in the community, serving nearly 50 people a day who otherwise may not have eaten at home.
Clark attributes the club’s growth to the increasing number of volunteers who help out each morning, and due to regular food donations from KidsCan and members of the community.
“It’s only a success because our community make it a success – it’s not because of us” said Clark.
“Children should always be coming first. They shouldn’t have to suffer,” she said.
“Research shows that our children learn better with breakfast,” she said.
In recent weeks, Covid-19 proved the need for the service after many parents lost their jobs. “There’s a wide range of children that come – they could be children of working families or parents on the benefit,” said Clark.
“The realities our families face in an area as small as ours, built with a lot of state houses, are having many bills and paying high rent.
“The cost of food and other things are rising and wages aren’t matching that.”
“Having some understanding is helpful, it’s not our place to judge. At the end of the day, our children aren’t getting fed if we’re sitting here arguing about it,” she said.