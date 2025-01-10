Family concerned for well-being of missing Christchurch woman

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The family of a missing Christchurch woman are appealing for anyone who has seen her to report it to police.
Sarah has been reported missing in the Burwood area.
A police spokesperson said she was last seen on Achilles St about 11pm on Wednesday.
Sarah’s family are concerned for her well-being and would like to see her return home, the spokesperson said.
"She may be wearing a brown knitted hat and a leopard print top."
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the police by calling 105 or visiting 105.police.govt.nz. Use reference number 250109/0357.