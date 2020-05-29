Family that created lockdown teddy bears release book for charity

Susan Doherty and her daughter Emma were the masterminds behind The Adventures of Theodore Bear and Rudolf. Photo: Supplied

A family known for their creative teddy bear displays during the lockdown will release a book next week to raise money for Christchurch foodbanks.

The appearance of Theodore Bear and Rudolph brought joy to the Opawa neighbourhood over the past few weeks, with the bears undertaking different outdoor activities each day.

Whether it was chopping wood, having a bear picnic, washing the car or playing board games, local families loved them so much they asked for more - and a book compiling their adventures was created.

Opawa resident Susan Doherty said her daughter, Emma, developed 30 ideas for the set up one day before the lockdown began. She was not satisfied with simply placing bears by the window.

“I shared Theodore Bear and Rudolph’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram," Doherty said.

"Later I received messages from people who were by themselves, feeling isolated, enjoying the daily posts.

Theodore Bear and Rudolf made daily appearances over the lockdown, much to the amusement of the local children. Photo: Supplied

“It soon became apparent that this was helping members of my community, both young and old, and it was much bigger than two bears sitting at the gate.”

Because people had expressed so much interest, the idea for the book came to life and it is now in its final stages of printing.

Doherty and her daughter plan to donate any profits from the book sales to the Christchurch City Mission Foodbank.

“I think that a majority of people purchasing the book will use it as a keepsake of this period of time and how we as a community got through the lockdown,” she said.

Theodore Bear also featured on postage stamps this month because his photo was one of six that won New Zealand Post’s Share your Bear competition.

“I feel happy that I have brought joy to other people in the community, which has been a difficult time for a lot of us, especially for those living alone.”

To purchase a copy of The Adventures of Theodore Bear and Rudolph, email theodorebear.rudolph@gmail.com.