Fanatics watch out: The Wizard's got a new job

After more than two decades as the city's official Wizard, Ian Brackenbury Channell saw his $10,000 annual Christchurch City Council contract go poof in October.
So, in response to the Wizard being cast aside, Kidd's Cakes and Bakery owner Martin Meehan decided to approach him with an offer to take up the role as its spiritual advisor, which he accepted.
Meehan said his remuneration will be free coffees for life.
"This is not a new association between the Wizard and Kidd’s Cakes and Bakery, who with his mother, have been customer since the business opened in 1986," he said.
"The Wizard also performed a blessing when the business expanded and opened a new cafe/bakery in January 2014, next door to their first premises."