Feminist posse takes to clowning around

Tessa Waters coined the group’s name - Feminist Clown Posse. Photo: Supplied

The Feminist Clown Posse will be unleashed on Lyttelton tonight. But those with coulrophobia need not worry as these clowns aren’t scary.

The group’s sold-out show on Wednesday night promises to bring fits of giggles - even to people with a phobia of clowns.

Renowned Australian entertainer Tessa Waters, who now lives in Lyttelton, coined the group’s name to be “positively provocative”.

“Clowns are seen as sort of innocent and putting it with feminism, which is quite a strong idea, will hopefully either make people interested in what we’re doing or realise it’s not for them,” she said

Waters’ clown troupe is part of the line-up for LytFest, which runs until July 20.

The festivities started at Albion Square last week with a parade of performers and dance party.

Under Waters’ tutelage, 22 women and non-binary people have been learning the art of clowning through a feminist lens at the Lyttelton Recreation Centre.

“The clown scene internationally is quite male dominated, so I was very interested in empowering other voices.”

She has more than a decade of experience in creating acclaimed comedy, theatre and short films which have played to sell-out crowds in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The Feminist Clown Posse is a Lyttelton-based troupe focused on learning the jester arts through a progressive lens. Photo: Supplied

Waters has found traditional clown training to be restrictive, with women typically limited to feminine and sidekick roles.

“There’s the idea that women always had to be quite small and pretty and quirky. I’m quite interested in taking up some space and being loud and naughty and disruptive,” she said.

The posse ranges in age from early 20s to those in their 60s, with some being experienced performers and others complete novices.

“It’s all about embracing who you are and then whatever silliness you have in your core will shine.”

The posse has attracted wannabe clowns from Banks Peninsula and Christchurch, who have been training together since February.

Their LytFest show will feature various skits, gags and crowd interaction.

“It’s all very based in that connection with the audience and finding gold in failures.”

An all-female clown troupe from Christchurch in 1918. A Pierrot Troupe was a group of entertainers who performed fundraising variety shows in Canterbury and across New Zealand during World War 1. Photo: Canterbury Museum

Waters moved to Lyttelton from Wellington in 2022 and immersed herself in the arts scene.

“It’s full of really interesting artists and the community spirit here is just beautiful.”

Born in rural Queensland, the 41-year-old always had a taste for performance art and travelled the world to study under French master clown Philippe Gaulier.

“I’ve become a teacher myself and it’s a real gift being able to help people flourish and step out of their boundaries.”

Waters’ posse has found inspiration in all-female clown troupes from Canterbury’s history.

“It’s really incredible to have brought this to Lyttelton and to be sort of stepping on the shoulders of those who came before.”