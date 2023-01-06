Fendalton trees to be saved after developer changes tack

The redwood tree as seen from Idris Rd. Photo: Supplied

A 24-metre tall redwood tree in Fendalton is to be saved after developer Brooksfield changed previously announced plans for the landmark ‘Greystones’ property.

The original plan was to build 15 townhouses on the 3000m2 site on the corner of Glandovey and Idris Rds, but that would have spelled the end of a mature redwood and many other trees.

Instead, the nearly 100-year-old house will be replaced by seven stand-alone Georgian-style homes, designed by renowned London architect Ben Pentreath, who has worked on projects endorsed by King Charles III.

“I think it’s important to replace Greystones with something beautiful and timeless that respects and enhances the architecture, character and environment of the area," Pentreath said.

"The development will be harmonious and landscaped, and a big old copper beech will take centre stage,” he said.

Greystones today with the copper beech and redwood trees. Photo: Supplied

Brooksfield director Vincent Holloway said his company intends to save many other trees along the road and river boundaries as well.

“We changed our minds about the development after discussions with Ben about what would be a good fit for the environment, and what potential buyers would want,” he said.

Greystones was built in 1926 for Ellen and Albert Paynter who, in partnership with Hugh Hamilton, started the construction firm Paynter and Hamilton.

It was built using stone from the Garlands Quarry, near Glenelg Spur, which provided basalt rock for roading and construction in Christchurch from the late 1800s.

An artist’s impression of the Georgian-style homes planned for the site. Image: Supplied

In its day it boasted a prize-winning garden and remained in family hands until 1996.

In 2019, it lost its heritage status after engineers’ reports said there were no realistic earthquake repair options that would not have destroyed its heritage features.

The new homes are expected to sell for between $2.2m and $2.5m each.

Four of them will border the Wairarapa Stream.

“We will use all the stone from the ground floor and chimney of the existing house in the new development, in the gardens and on the new homes,” said Holloway.

Other materials from Greystones will be salvaged, where possible, he said.

-By Tony Simons