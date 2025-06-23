Fundraising mission from Huntsbury to Ukraine

Matt Goodrick, 57, is fundraising for a medical evacuation vehicle for Ukraine. He will deliver it himself when he travels to Europe next month. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​

Matt Goodrick has had enough of watching the Ukraine war unfold on TV, so he is heading over to do what he can to help.

The 57-year-old has already fundraised about $11,000 towards a vehicle to help medical evacuations from frontline areas of the more than three-year-long conflict.

“I wanted to do something to take an active role in helping to save lives and bring a little bit of that Christchurch support with me,” he said.

The Huntsbury resident will join up with the small United Kingdom-based volunteer aid group Ukraine Mission.

They will drive in a convoy across Europe later next month to get to the Polish­–Ukraine border to deliver vehicles and supplies. They will then either go into Ukraine to get the aid to military medical teams or stop at the border where their supply will be received.

It will depend on conditions in the war-torn country and how at-risk the group would be to missile attacks, which threaten the whole of Ukraine.

Goodrick is aware of the risks and will be following the guidance of experienced aid volunteers.

“I’m not trying to be a hero. We’ll be weighing up the risks and leaning towards caution. I really trust the knowledge of the Ukraine Mission people. They are really experienced with this stuff,” he said.

Ukraine Mission has delivered about 300 vehicles to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

Vehicles play a key role in speedily evacuating injured soldiers and civilians from frontline areas so they can receive medical attention.

If Goodrick goes into Ukraine, the volunteer team will transport the vehicles and supplies to Ukrainian military medical teams in frontline regions, but not to the immediate frontline of the fighting.

“I’m just going to do what I’m aiming to do, hopefully deliver the vehicles and get out pretty quickly,” he said.

\Members of the medical team of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd brigade in Poland earlier this month with an ambulance donated by Ukraine Mission. Photo: Supplied

The eastern and southern regions of the country are the main battle zones as the Ukrainian military continues to resist a slow but steady advance of Russian troops.

Goodrick is getting close to his $15,000 goal which will allow him to purchase a sturdy vehicle capable of driving through difficult conditions along with some food and basic medical supplies.

A second-hand 4WD is the most likely option, balancing cost with effectiveness.

Any excess funds will be spent on additional supplies, which will be delivered with the vehicle.

Goodrick, who is self-employed, has felt a groundswell of support for his effort, with family, friends and even fellow members of the Sydenham Cricket Club contributing to the aid fund. His wife and adult children are encouraging of his plan. “They know it’s something that’s important to me.”