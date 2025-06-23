Fundraising mission from Huntsbury to Ukraine

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 57-year-old has already fundraised about $11,000 towards a vehicle to help medical evacuations from frontline areas of the more than three-year-long conflict.
“I wanted to do something to take an active role in helping to save lives and bring a little bit of that Christchurch support with me,” he said.
The Huntsbury resident will join up with the small United Kingdom-based volunteer aid group Ukraine Mission.
They will drive in a convoy across Europe later next month to get to the Polish–Ukraine border to deliver vehicles and supplies. They will then either go into Ukraine to get the aid to military medical teams or stop at the border where their supply will be received.
It will depend on conditions in the war-torn country and how at-risk the group would be to missile attacks, which threaten the whole of Ukraine.
Goodrick is aware of the risks and will be following the guidance of experienced aid volunteers.
“I’m not trying to be a hero. We’ll be weighing up the risks and leaning towards caution. I really trust the knowledge of the Ukraine Mission people. They are really experienced with this stuff,” he said.
Ukraine Mission has delivered about 300 vehicles to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.
Vehicles play a key role in speedily evacuating injured soldiers and civilians from frontline areas so they can receive medical attention.
If Goodrick goes into Ukraine, the volunteer team will transport the vehicles and supplies to Ukrainian military medical teams in frontline regions, but not to the immediate frontline of the fighting.
“I’m just going to do what I’m aiming to do, hopefully deliver the vehicles and get out pretty quickly,” he said.
Goodrick is getting close to his $15,000 goal which will allow him to purchase a sturdy vehicle capable of driving through difficult conditions along with some food and basic medical supplies.
A second-hand 4WD is the most likely option, balancing cost with effectiveness.
Any excess funds will be spent on additional supplies, which will be delivered with the vehicle.
Goodrick, who is self-employed, has felt a groundswell of support for his effort, with family, friends and even fellow members of the Sydenham Cricket Club contributing to the aid fund.
His wife and adult children are encouraging of his plan.
“They know it’s something that’s important to me.”
Goodrick and his wife have discussed the importance of him exercising caution and getting home safely.
He reflected on the death of Christchurch aid worker Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed while evacuating civilians in the Soledar region in January 2023.
Bagshaw died from gunshot wounds in an alleged execution and war crime by Russian forces.
“He was a very impressive man and a hero. It’s totally tragic what happened to him and others who are just trying to help,” said Goodrick.
More than 50 aid workers have died in Ukraine since the war started.
“I’m no soldier but watching over time so many failed attempts at peace, I personally wanted to do more than just donate money.”
The war’s death toll is unclear due to limited reporting from Russia and Ukraine, but it is in the hundreds of thousands.
Although negotiations toward ending the war took place in Istanbul early this month, there has been no major progress toward a peace agreement.
Goodrick’s interest in helping aid efforts was partly inspired by his friendships with some Ukrainians and Russians in Christchurch, who he met when building his new home after the earthquakes.
The men were part of the same building company.
“They’re really good people and have been friends with each other. Then the war broke out and it’s all been quite a shock for all of them.”
- Help fundraise for the medical evacuation vehicle at givealittle.co.nz/cause/average-kiwi-plans-to-help-save-lives-in-ukraine