$15m winning ticket bought in south

It was a very happy holiday weekend for someone in Invercargill, after they won $15 million in the Powerball draw.

Saturday night's $30m prize was shared by two tickets, one bought from Plaza SuperValue in Invercargill and the other by a MyLotto player in Wellington.

The winners have become the 10th and 11th Powerball multi-millionaires this year.

The owner of the Invercargill supermarket, Jigs Buha, told The New Zealand Herald he was “so thrilled”, and was planning a small celebration with his staff.

“As a retailer, you always want to hear that you sold the First Division, so I’m so thrilled. It’s really good, exciting news,” Buha told the Herald.

A Lotto spokesperson the prizes were made up of $15m from Powerball First Division and $83,333 from Lotto First Division.

“Ten other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $83,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.”

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Queensgate in Lower Hutt, Stellin St Store in Lower Hutt, Greymouth Lotto & Souvenirs in Greymouth, New World Halswell in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga, Hawkes Bay, Wellington and Ashburton.

Two lucky Strike players would also be celebrating after each winning $200,000 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Woolworths Metro in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

