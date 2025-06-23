Recreation facilities help with road to recovery

Chloe Youngson has been working out in the gym during her cancer treatment, while Ross Wheeler has been swimming as part of his recovery from a motorcycle accident. They are part of a growing number of people using the city council’s recreational facilities. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​

Chloe Youngson has been a gym goer for the past five years - and doesn’t let breast cancer get in her way.

Having just completed six months of chemotherapy alongside radiation therapy, Youngson credits her positive health outcome to exercise.

“It makes me feel like me,” she said.

“Cancer can be all about what you can’t do, but what about what you can do? And I can do this.”

Youngson’s favoured gym is the city council’s Pioneer Recreation & Sports Centre.

She is not alone in enjoying the council’s recreational facilities.There have been 4.4 million visits to council recreational facilities within the past year.

Youngson had made a commitment to herself to continue to work out during her treatment, within the parameters of safety and care.

She had a quiet hope “that people see me exercising and feel like they can too”.

Fitness centres have had the largest increase of the city council’s recreational facilities, at almost 37% with 382,926 visits.

Swimming visits have increased 7% to 1.72m, up from 1.6m last year. Regular memberships have increased by almost 30%.

Ross Wheeler has been swimming and working out to help heal a ripped shoulder after a motorcycle accident. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Motorcyclist Ross Wheeler slammed into a car 16 months ago, after it pulled out in front of him.

He suffered a ripped shoulder and busted leg.

The 71-year-old has been on the road to recovery since, much of it spent in the pool and gym.

“I use both to help strengthen my shoulder, with light weights and gentle swimming.

“I have about 60% of my full movement back.”

He is hopeful of a full recovery.

Jellie Park and Pioneer recreation centres are two of Wheeler’s favourite facilities, which he has used for more than 15 years.

“It’s just so cheap and easy here, with great membership plans and prices.”

It was unlikely he would go anywhere else, he said.

Fast facts

• 95% of survey respondents were satisfied with the support provided to the events sector by the events partnership and development team

• 94% of respondents were satisfied with the support provided by the recreation services team

• 91% of respondents were satisfied with the range and quality of facilities

• 92% agreed it was easy to use city council recreation and sport facilities

• 78% were satisfied with city council-funded events

• 76% said it was easy to use the city council’s events support services.