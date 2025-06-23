Multi-unit builds continue to gain ground

The construction of multi-unit developments like One Central in the central city is likely to reach new highs if current demand continues. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Christchurch’s horizon is being filled by more residential multi-units, mainly within the central city and surrounding margins.

From January to May, the city council’s building consent team issued 192 code compliance certificates (CCCs) for new multi-unit dwellings – a 56% increase on the five-year average of 123 for the same period. The certificate confirms a build meets all consented requirements and is complete.

The central city remains the hotspot, with 36 CCCs issued in the past five months. Spreydon Ward (including Addington, Middleton, Hillmorton and Hoon Hay) followed with 26, and Innes Ward (Edgeware, St Albans, Shirley, Mairehau) had 24.

Last year saw a five-year high of 409 multi-unit CCCs, and 2025 is on track to surpass that figure if current demand continues.

Detached housing also remains steady. From January to May, 540 CCCs were issued for standalone homes – down 9% from 596 last year, but consistent with the five-year average.

Mike Greer Homes Canterbury has completed nearly 740 sign-offs for stand-alone homes since 2020, followed by 324 by NDM Construction and 257 by Signature Homes.

Much of the new building activity is centred in Halswell and Harewood wards.

Leading the way for multi-units is 141 sign-offs by Design Workshop and 103 by Figure and Ground.

City council building consents head Steffan Thomas said 158 CCCs were completed in May, covering 379 dwellings – up from 127 CCCs for 307 homes in April.

A total of 732 CCCs were issued from Jan 25 to May 25 for 1525 dwellings, compared with 751 CCCs for 1481 dwellings during the same period last year.

Nationally, building work is increasing. In the first three months of the year, 31,845 building consent applications, amendments and CCCs were processed – about 1000 more than the same period last year.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk has advised processing delays for building consents and code compliance certificates have dropped.

The latest data shows 92.7% of building consent applications and 96.8% of CCCs were processed within the statutory timeframe in the first quarter of 2025 – up from 88% and 93.6% last year.

The Government is currently working on reforms to streamline the consent system.

This includes giving ‘‘trusted’’ building professionals the right to sign off their own work and making consent agencies carry out 80% of building inspections within three working days.