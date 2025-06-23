Stroke workshop a chance for support, strength and solutions

About 60 stroke survivors, family members and carers attended the Stroke Foundation’s workshop. Photo: Supplied

Despite a cold and damp morning about 60 people attended the Stroke Foundation’s workshop in Christchurch.

Among the attendees at the event hosted by Ferrymead Rotary were stroke survivors, family members and carers seeking support and information.

Former Christchurch mayor and stroke survivor Gary Moore shared his inspiring journey to recovery.

He spoke about the importance of professional support, specialised stroke recovery exercise classes, and the strong sense of camaraderie he found among other survivors.

Holding up his walking stick, he proudly explained how it helps him maintain balance.

The session began with stroke clinical nurse specialist Rose Green, who gave a comprehensive overview of strokes, discussed medications, and stressed the importance of preventing a second stroke.

Nicole Lewis, a speech-language therapist from Aphasia New Zealand, spoke about the communication challenges stroke survivors face and the support needed to improve speech.

Nutritionist Karen Ogg emphasised the value of a healthy diet in managing blood pressure, while occupational therapist Jaclyn McMath highlighted the role of rest and quality sleep in recovery.

Claire Gee from Aspire Canterbury demonstrated a range of assistive equipment for people with disabilities.

The workshop, organised by Stroke Foundation navigator Kirstie Hamilton, encouraged open dialogue between attendees and speakers, allowing for questions and shared experiences.

Both Ferrymead Rotary and the Stroke Foundation were pleased with the strong turnout and positive feedback.

Attendees praised the event for its practical advice and sense of community.

Said one recovery participant: “I am pleased I attended – it made me realise how far I had come in my recovery and reminded me of the ways I can continue to help myself with good eating habits. It was a very informative and well-organised morning.”

Said a carer: “It was a great seminar – it gave me more insights and more tools to use. I found the aphasia topic interesting and helpful. I also gained a better understanding of the support available for the stroke-affected person and their carer.”