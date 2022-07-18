Fire station rebuild almost finished

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The new base has been rebuilt on Kilmore St where the old quake-damaged station was located.
The Christchurch City Station includes a bay for four fire engines, accommodation facilities and a 15m training tower.
It is one of 12 Fire and Emergency NZ sites being rebuilt across the wider Christchurch area as part of a $78 million programme.
The station will also house one of Canterbury's fire two command centres.