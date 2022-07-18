Fire station rebuild almost finished

Monday, 18 July 2022

    The $12 million central Christchurch fire station rebuild is almost ready.

    The new base has been rebuilt on Kilmore St where the old quake-damaged station was located.

    The Christchurch City Station includes a bay for four fire engines, accommodation facilities and a 15m training tower.

    It is one of 12 Fire and Emergency NZ sites being rebuilt across the wider Christchurch area as part of a $78 million programme.

    The station will also house one of Canterbury's fire two command centres.

     

     

