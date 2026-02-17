Driver rescued in flood-hit Canterbury

Floodwaters surround a home in Akaroa. Photo: RNZ

A driver had to be rescued after their car got stuck in floodwaters in Banks Peninsula as heavy rain lashes parts of Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said crews were called to the rescue operation on State Highway 75 in Little River about 11.30pm yesterday and arrived in 20 minutes.

They were able to rescue the only occupant of the car, but the vehicle remained in the water today.

Walklin said fire crews responded to 16 weather-related incidents in Banks Peninsula last night, including the rescue, mostly in Little River.

Wild weather that originated in the North lsland has moved south, bringing heavy rain to eastern parts of the South Island.

Banks Peninsula was under an orange heavy rain warning, with up to 100mm of rain on top of what has already fallen until 6pm today.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Christchurch (apart from Banks Peninsula), and Canterbury Plains between the Rangitata River and Amberley from 8am until 3pm today.

SH75 is closed to all vehicles from Kaituna to Little River and there was widespread flooding in Akaroa.

Rain, with heavy falls was forecast for Christchurch in the morning before gradually easing to the odd shower in the evening. Strong southwesterlies would ease early tonight, MetService said.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger warned people not to travel unless they had to.

"It might be a lot of rain, but it's not for a long time, so we're keeping an eye on it and hoping for the best.

"Keep an eye out for slips and water running off hills where it doesn't normally run off a hill and report it, because that's where slips and dropouts will start to occur."

Flooding on Governors Bay Rd, between Lyttelton and Cass Bay, in Canterbury. Photo: RNZ

The Christchurch City Council said it was closely watching the weather, and roading crews had been on standby overnight. Some surface flooding had been reported.

Diamond Harbour School on Banks Peninsula is closed. A resident told RNZ the closure was due to the main road into the area being closed, and teachers who live out of the area not being able to get in.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch for Dunedin (east of Pukerangi) would linger for longer and was due to expire at 9pm today.

In the North Island, MetService had also issued heavy swell warnings for the Wellington and Wairarapa coasts from midday today, saying large waves and dangerous sea conditions are expected. Coastal inundation was possible about exposed coasts.