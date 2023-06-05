Foo Fighters announce Christchurch show

Dave Grohl and the late Taylor Hawkins during the band's last trip to New Zealand in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

The last time Foo Fighters took to the stage in Aotearoa was at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium in 2018, it was pouring with rain, and the late Taylor Hawkins got two drum solos.

Now the 15-time Grammy-winning band are finally set to return to New Zealand’s shores without him. It’s bittersweet but welcome news for long-time Kiwi fans who have waited six years to see them perform live again.

Frontier Touring announced today that the band will play in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington next January, following a run of shows in Australia.

The tour follows the release of their new album But Here We Are. Featuring new tracks Under You, The Teacher, and Rescued, the album has already been hailed as one of their best to date, with echoes of their 1995 debut.

It’s been described as a throwback to the style of music that first brought them together, and comes at a particularly poignant moment in the band’s history.

Drummer Hawkins died at the age of 50 on March 25 last year after complaining of chest pains. The band confirmed the loss at the time, saying: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins ... His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever".

Fans first suspected new music was in the works on the first anniversary of Hawkins’ death when the band shared a cryptic statement on their social media: "Are you thinking what I’m thinking?"

Foo Fighters returned to the stage two weeks ago to kick off their world tour, headlining US festivals like Boston Calling, Sonic Temple and Riot Fest.

They’re on track to perform in Japan, Brazil and Abu Dhabi before continuing to Australia and New Zealand.

Punk five-piece band Dick Move are set to open the New Zealand shows, with the main support act yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 15.

Foo Fighters New Zealand tour dates 2024

Saturday, January 20 - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland

Wednesday, January 24 - Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday, January 27 - Sky Stadium, Wellington