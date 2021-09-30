Former Christchurch MP charged over fatal wedding-day crash

Denis O'Rourke. Photo: NZH

Former Christchurch politician Denis O'Rourke has been charged over a fatal wedding-day crash with a motorcyclist.

On March 6, the former NZ First MP who was working as a chauffeur collided with a motorcycle while driving a bridal party into the grounds of the St Cuthbert's Church in Governors Bay near Christchurch, Stuff reported.

The ider Josh Broughan died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said a 75-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing death, and with careless driving in relation to the crash.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on October 13.

O'Rourke was a NZ First list MP from 2011 to 2017 and served as a Christchurch city councillor for 15 years until 2004.

As the charges have been filed, the spokesperson said police could not comment further.