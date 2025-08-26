Growing alongside the community

Sid Cole’s happy place is in the garden at the Phillipstown Community Hub. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Sid Cole has been volunteering at the Phillipstown Community Hub in Christchurch for almost a year, and says there is nowhere else she would rather be.

The energetic 35-year-old helps out at events and gala days, and is always available as a listening ear for those in need.

“I keep myself open-minded, knowing that everyone walks a different path and is going through different stuff in their life,” Cole said.

The hub, based at the former Phillipstown Primary School site on Nursery Rd, is home to around 30 organisations and community groups.

The Ministry of Education closed the school after the earthquakes, and the hub has leased the site ever since.

Activities on site range from music, fitness and elderly social groups to pregnancy support, refugee organisations and mental health programmes. Before Covid, more than 800 people came through the gates each week.

“I come in most days of the week and love immersing myself in the different communities,” Cole said.

She is currently taking craft classes including harakeke flax weaving, and learning te reo.

“The hub keeps growing and growing and I’m learning more each day,” she said.

She said it has also helped her grow as a person.

But Cole’s real passion is the hub’s community garden.

With dirt on her hands and a smile on her face, she is one of six full-time volunteers helping to turn a humble plot of land into a productive food hub for the neighbourhood.

“Everything’s done by hand, completely organic. We don’t use any fancy machines,” she said.

Cole, who lives in Wigram, first got involved with the not-for-profit organisation when she was attending a craft group at the hub and spotted the garden.

“I knew then I wanted to get involved and made contact.”

She said the hub is a space where anyone can pitch in, share skills and feel welcomed.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Cole is learning from the garden’s main facilitator Michael.

“I’m really embracing and enjoying it,” she said.

The produce harvested goes into the hub’s free community food pantry or is passed on to other community groups.

The former security guard is no stranger to volunteering. She previously spent three years with a mental health advocacy service, and another two at a Salvation Army family store.

She said those roles exposed her to a wide variety of life experiences.

“I like being able to support people and then get the skills to be able to connect with them on different levels,” she said.

For her, it always comes back to being present for others.

“It’s just about being a listening ear and being supportive.”

Cole plans to be at the hub for a long time and has plans for improvements.

“Quite a few more donkeys I think. I’ve still got a lot more growing to do and finding myself,” she said.

The Phillipstown Community Hub gardening team is holding an edible garden open day on Saturday, September 20, from 10.30am.