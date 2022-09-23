Foundation work at Te Kaha arena site

Activity on the site of Canterbury's $683 million multi-use arena Te Kaha has begun in earnest.

Ground piling using rammed aggregate piers has begun on the 6.8 hectare site in Christchurch's central city.

Three rigs have already driven thousands of linear metres of piers into the ground to enable it to support Te Kaha’s western stand.

When finished, the rigs will then begin ground improvement work for the northern and southern stands.

Construction of the stadium is expected to start early next year.

GOOD VIBRATIONS: The three rigs ground piling using rammed aggregate piers. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The multi-use arena project was 'officially' launched this week in front of invited guests and dignatories.

The ambitious 30,000-seat covered complex is scheduled to open for business in April 2026.



- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air