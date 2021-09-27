Monday, 27 September 2021

Free burgers, music at Canterbury Uni vaccine clinics will create 'festival-like' atmosphere

    Free hamburgers will be on offer at two walk-in vaccination clinics planned at Canterbury University.

    The drop-in clinics will be held at the university's Haere-roa building between 11am and 5pm on October 5 and 6.

    They will be open to the wider community, as well as students.

    A spokesperson for the university said that, along with the burgers, music will also be playing at the clinic to create a "fun and festival-like atmosphere".

    The idea was discussed during the early planning stages of the event.

    "The choice to vaccinate is up to the individual, however the university and the CDHB are happy to elevate the experience the community receives while attending the vaccination clinic," the spokesperson said.

    The University of Canterbury Students Association (UCSA) recommended burgers as an easily packaged, individual item of food. Some vegetarian options will be available.

    The spokesperson said they hoped as many students as possible turn up to be vaccinated.

    It will have the capacity to deliver approximately 2000 doses over the two-day event.

    UC executive director of people, culture and campus Paul O'Flaherty said they have been working hard to encourage staff and students to educate themselves on the vaccine, providing easy access to as much information as possible.

    "We're thrilled to be able to complement this work with accessible vaccination clinics on campus. We believe having a high number of eligible Cantabrians vaccinated is important to the health and wellbeing of our local, regional and national communities, as well as ensuring Aotearoa New Zealand can reopen safety to the world," he said.

     

     

