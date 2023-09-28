Fuel costs impact Meals on Wheels across Christchurch

Increasing fuel prices are one of the factors hampering efforts to deliver Meals on Wheels across Christchurch.

The Red Cross programme, which has been running since the 1950s, calls on volunteers to deliver hot lunches to people who have a disability or ongoing health problems that make it difficult to prepare a meal for themselves.

In the 12 months up to the end of June, Red Cross delivered 151,000 meals across the city and Kaiapoi.

Team leader Pip Mabin said they are down 60 volunteers from their desired target of 350 drivers, with 290 available.

“Our numbers did drop during Covid and we haven’t quite caught up yet,” she said.

“Definitely fuel prices (are a factor) and people not being aware of the opportunity as well.”

Drivers have to use their own car and pay for fuel.

Mabin said they have also seen an increase in the number of meals required due to the cost of living.

A particular area of focus is the eastern suburbs where they deliver about 40,000 meals annually.

“In the eastern suburbs, we have gaps in the rosters on each day of the week.”

She said the schedules are very flexible and can suit drivers’ availability.

“Most drivers would give up one and a half to two hours either once a week or once a fortnight, but we are really happy if drivers want to do it once every four weeks.”

Meals on Wheels driver Lindsay Sowman drops off a meal to 92-year-old Mrs Wyatt who enjoys getting the visit. PHOTO: RED CROSS

Meals on Wheels volunteer Lindsay Sowman said it was a pleasurable thing to do.

“We also provide a friendly face and a smile to people who might otherwise not see anyone during the course of the day,” Sowman said.

He said it provides a sense of satisfaction that comes from making a contribution to something that’s bigger than him.

92-year-old recipient Mrs Wyatt who lives on her own said the drivers come and give her life

“They’re wonderful. I’ve got somebody to talk to,” she said.

Volunteers need to have a New Zealand driver’s license, a reliable car and be willing to undergo a police check.

• People who are interested in becoming a volunteer driver can apply online at www.redcross.org.nz/volunteer or 0800 733 276