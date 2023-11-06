Full 4km tram loop reopened

The Christchurch tram is back operating on its full 4km central city loop track after it derailed earlier this year.

Work to repair and improve the tracks around the High and Tuam Sts intersection has now been completed.

The tracks have been upgraded and some components replaced.

The 500m loop had been closed since January following a tram derailment which was caused by a number of contributing factors.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

“It was important for us to make sure the tram, one of the key tourist attractions in the central city, was back to its full capacity before the summer season,” city council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury says.

“We are really pleased visitors and locals will be able to enjoy a fully operational tram this summer, especially since our tourist season is forecast to be extra busy this year.

“Also a big thank you to people and businesses for their patience while we completed this work.”

The cost of the work was covered under the track defect’s liability period.