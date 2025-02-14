Future of Shirley oak trees still uncertain

The trees are estimated to be about 75-years-old and create a canopy over Emmett and Riselaw Sts. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Residents in Shirley are yet to get a definitive answer on the removal of oak trees after a community meeting last week.

Bec Roper-Gee. Photo: Supplied

The tall trees, which are estimated to be about 75-years-old, create a canopy over the street.

Christchurch City Council plans to remove 20 trees in total - 17 on Emmett St and three on Riselaw St which runs off Emmett St.

On Emmett St, 14 will be removed “due to non-compliance” and three “due to other safety concerns”.

Bec Roper-Gee from the Shirley Village Project said the meeting was organised by the community.

It was attended by 30 people and provided a chance for the city council to hear their views.

“There was a range of views, diversity of voices – and to have council front up and listen was great.

“We’re still questioning about going forward and the processes that the community wants to be involved in.”

Roper-Gee said three trees were unhealthy and their fate was sealed.

“Some trees have to go, that is a certainty.”

Emmett St resident Emma McGurk said there was a “grey area” about what alternate options there were if the trees were felled and whether they could be used in community projects.

“People have lived in Shirley for generations so it is a significant thing to consider and doing the proper processes to go through to explore other options if possible.”

Residents are still waiting for an update from the city council on its plans to remove the trees along Emmett St (pictured) and Riselaw St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Innes Community Board member Ali Jones said the focus had to be on all options being investigated.

“Once these trees are gone, they’re gone, I’m gutted for this community.”

“We need to maintain these trees and what does that look like?”

Council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said the council had committed to avoiding a lack of communication in the future.

“We reconfirmed that we would communicate much earlier with the community moving forward.”

A special briefing is planned for tonight, following the scheduled meeting for community board members, council staff, and Orion.

The public are welcome to attend but will not have speaking rights.