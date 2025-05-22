Tough time on the training turf

Sports reporter Sam Coughlan has trained in the boxing ring, been pummelled at rugby union and league practices, and had rings run around him at football and netball training. In the final part of the series, he hits the hockey turf to train with the Marist premier team

Of all the sports I’ve tried so far, I think I felt the least comfortable playing hockey.

It didn’t help that the skill level was much higher than in the other sports – instead of regular club players, I found myself alongside several athletes who have either represented or are tipped to represent the Black Sticks.

So, it’s no surprise I struggled. It took me a while just to figure out how to pick up and hold the stick properly and control the ball.

We began with a warm-up of bear crawls, short bounds, and skips, before moving into a brutal sprint drill. Starting on our knees, we had to spring up – which is harder than it sounds – and sprint to a line.

After several reps, knees aching from the turf, we did the same thing but turning at the line to sprint back to the start.

My lack of turf shoes comes back to bite me, losing my footing on several occasions.

Finally let loose with a stick, I try to find my technique taking penalty corners, flicking the ball to a player at the edge of the circle.

After a couple of poor attempts, I received some tips on technique – it helps when your teacher is Black Stick Charlie Morrison, a key player for Marist.

Next, I tried shooting – experimenting with drag flicks, regular flicks, and even trying to give it a golf-style whack.

None were successful. Most shots dribbled wide or went straight to the keeper – if I connected with the ball at all.

A later drill, where a midfielder passes to a winger who then sets up a striker to score, boosted my confidence. I’ve worked out how to control the ball and play a pass, although getting much power behind any shots is proving difficult.

When the team began a half-field game, I was advised to sit it out. Probably wise, considering my tiny football shin pads, lack of a mouthguard, and just 30 minutes of hockey under my belt.

Watching the teams clash proved thrilling. The ease and accuracy with which they moved the ball was incredible, especially compared to my clumsy, off-target efforts.

Like with every other sport I’ve thrown myself into, I loved the challenge of trying something new and picking up a few basic skills, even if it’s abundantly clear I’m so far off the pace it isn’t funny.