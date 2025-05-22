Filimone in for Nareki against Crusaders

Taniela Filimone. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders are mostly sticking with the same crew for tomorrow night’s game against the Crusaders.

Coach Jamie Joseph has made one forced change to the starting XV.

Harbour Hawks outside back Taniela Filimone replaces explosive winger Jona Nareki, who limped off with a knee injury during the 24-20 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday.

Nareki has torn his meniscus and will now focus on his recovery.

"This knee has been a bit of a bother for him for quite some time," Joseph said.

"The credit to Jona is that he wants to help the team, especially in a tough spot that we’ve been in since his comeback.

"And perhaps he’s a wee bit guilty, or we’re a little bit guilty of bringing him back a little bit early.

"He’s not quite right. But he’ll be looking towards the end of the season to get that knee right ... so he can go into the next season with some good confidence."

There are two changes on the bench. Tai Cribb and Will Stodart replace Oliver Haig and Michael Loft.

But it is otherwise a settled side, which Joseph said reflected the improvement the team had made from their poor showing against Moana Pasifika earlier in the month.

"I thought the guys responded from a disappointing loss against Moana. Didn’t get the result [against the Hurricanes] in the end.

"Probably played enough rugby to win it twice from my point of view.

"But now they’ve got a bigger challenge, you know, they’ve got to go out and do it again this weekend."

The Crusaders will present a stiff challenge. They were too good the last time the two teams met.

Jamie Joseph. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

They dispatched the Highlanders 43-10 in Dunedin.

The Highlanders did create opportunities but were not able to finish that evening.

"I don’t know how many times offhand we were in the 22, but yeah, there were lots of opportunities that we never capitalised on.

"Got a wee bit of tunnel vision.

"If we can get that many entries into the 22 again, then we’ve got to be able to execute and score tries.

"So that’s something that we’ve talked about since that game, really."

The Crusaders are the most clinical side in the competition when they get into the 22.

"They’ve got an All Black forward pack. So generally in the 22, there’s either a maul or a scrum.

"So when they go to maul or scrum, they’re particularly good. And then they’re really clinical around executing."

Tighthead prop Saula Ma’u will be bringing up his 50th game for the club, while veteran Crusaders halfback Mitch Drummond will be clocking his 150th appearance.

Dallas McLeod is eyeing up his 50th Crusaders’ appearance from the bench, while Lewis Ponini is poised to make his debut off the bench.

Super Rugby

Christchurch, tomorrow

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Taniela Filimone, Taine Robinson, Folau Fakatava, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Te Kamaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-captain). Reserves: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Tai Cribb, Will Stodart, Adam Lennox, Cam Millar, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (captain), Macca Springer, Rivez Reihana, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Jamie Hannah, Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: George Bell, Lewis Ponini, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod.