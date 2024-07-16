Gang associate arrested after police 'smelt cannabis' - and found MDMA, cocaine, cash

A Christchurch gang associate is facing drugs and weapon charges after a police bail check.

The 27-year-old man, who was wanted for breaching bail, was arrested at a Burnham address about 9.30am on Monday.

Senior Constable Matt Barraclough said officers "smelt cannabis on the man and initiated a search, locating MDMA, cocaine, cash and items consistent with drug supply in his bag and vehicle".

He is due to appear at the Christchurch District Court on July 29, charged with possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, participating in an organised criminal group, and breaching bail.

"Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are being considered," Barraclough said.

"Police continue to be out in the community ready to respond to any unlawful behaviour by gangs and anyone who believes that they are above the law."