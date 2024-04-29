Gin fans toast to creativity

REPORT: ANI NGAWHIKA / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Christchurch gin enthusiasts Chris Belliveau and Mel Smith got to taste test their own concoctions at the Dunedin Craft Distillers Blend Your Own Botanical Spirit workshop on Friday.

The couple created their gin using juniper and hints of coriander, lemon, lime, cardamom and licorice.

The Dunedin Craft Distillers, which hosted the workshop, use surplus bread to brew and distil their gin - upcycling about four loaves in every litre.

Belliveau and Smith travelled from Canterbury for the event, saying they often attend gin-making workshops around the South Island.

The 90-minute sessions, run by Sue Stockwell and Jenny McDonald from The Dunedin Craft Distillers, were held as part of the Wild Dunedin - New Zealand Festival of Nature.

The 10-day festival, which celebrated Ōtepoti wildlife and places, finished on Sunday.