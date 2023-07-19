Grant supports new roof for The Malthouse

One of New Zealand’s oldest surviving malthouses will be preserved for future generations with the assistance of a $72,100 Heritage Incentive Grant.

The Malthouse building in Colombo Street was constructed in 1869 and is the only known example of an intact, stand-alone malthouse in the country.

It was purchased by the Canterbury Children’s Theatre in 1965 and has provided a home and venue for this group ever since. In addition, it is used by community groups and houses Malthouse Costumes. The building is scheduled as ‘Highly Significant’ in the Christchurch District Plan and is listed by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga as a Category 2 Historic Place.

A grant to support the replacement of the roof and repair/replacement for rotten areas of the roof structure was approved today by the Christchurch City Council.

This will cover an estimated 50 percent of the costs involved. The Malthouse Trust is seeking further funding from the Lottery Grants Board and crowd funding via a ‘Give a Little’ page.

The Council also approved a Heritage Incentive Grant of $21,925 to the historic 1882 Antigua Boatsheds, for roof repairs and exterior repainting. The boatsheds have remained in use for boat hire for over 140 years.

An 1885 guide to Christchurch describes the Antigua Boatsheds as “…the most complete in the colony. They have a landing stage with a frontage of 200 feet to the river, ladies’ waiting room and gentlemen’s dressing room, and besides all these easily house the 38 boats…”

“These two buildings are an important part of the city’s heritage fabric and social history, and they will hold a special place in the memories of many people,” says Council Heritage Team Leader Brendan Smyth.

In addition to these two grants, the Council also approved six other grants to heritage buildings across the city.

“By supporting building owners through the Heritage Incentive Grants we are helping to preserve and protect our city’s history.”