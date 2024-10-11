Have you ever thought about becoming a penguin keeper? Here's your chance

First person: They say you should never work with animals or children, but the penguin keepers at the International Antarctic Centre in Christchurch disagree and say it is the best job in the world.

Now is your chance to get involved and become a penguin keeper too, with the centre currently advertising for someone to join their small team. So I rolled up my sleeves to learn what it takes to care for these little friends.

It's a dirty job with lots of cleaning and a high chance of getting bitten. But it also makes an awesome Tinder bio and provides all the good feels, penguin keepers Helene O'Neill and CJ Moore say.

The pair walked me through what is involved when it comes to looking after 15 little blue penguins, all rescued and with their own unique injuries and quirks.

First, we gloved up (important when handling stinky fish, especially when heading back to the newsroom after) to prepare breakfast for the birds.

But the "once in a lifetime role" spans further than just feeding and caring for these special rescued birds. Packed with families for the school holidays, Moore simultaneously showed me how they feed the hungry penguins and put on an educational show speaking to the public watching from "the beach" and behind a glass screen below the water.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Some of these little penguins dipped into the water for their morning kai, but many waited until we sat down on the rocks to come collect their hand-fed fish. Fair enough - with injuries ranging from mangled legs to a paralysed tongue, why dive into the chilly water when you can be pampered instead?

Now, once everyone's belly is full - especially those who need to eat with their medicine - it's time for the dirty work.

"If you can handle this you can handle anything," I'm told before we head in to clean out their nest boxes.

"Their nest boxes are their homes except they don't really separate it into bathroom or bedroom, it's all in one," O'Neill says.

A poop-friendly dishwasher could have come in handy here. We scrubbed out the penguin's little homes to keep them fresh and tidy. This is a daily task for the keepers, or a bit less often for those birds cosy keeping their eggs warm.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

If you don't mind getting stuck in and rolling up your sleeves, you'll fit right in. Penguin cuddles and work stories that tug at the heartstrings might be worth the compromise.

The love these keepers have for their "little orphans" is so clear. They're not pets, but they certainly hold a special place in the keepers' hearts as they dot on their little friends - all named and cherished.

The hilarious questions from school groups - especially around the specifics of how an egg is made - will also certainly keep the person who secures this unique role entertained on the job.

If you're up for the challenge, head to Real NZ's website to find out more about what's needed to become a penguin keeper at the International Antarctic Centre.