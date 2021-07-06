Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Have you seen Aaron? Family of missing Christchurch man concerned for his well-being

    Police and family members have concerns for the welfare of a 31-year-old man who is missing in Christchurch.

    Police are appealing to members of the public who may have seen Aaron Bastion.

    Bastion went missing in the Halswell area, a police spokesperson said.

    He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, cowboy boots and a tan coloured shirt.

    "Police and his family have concerns for his well-being."

    If you have information about Bastion's whereabouts or have seen him, phone police on 111, quoting file number 210705/9863.

