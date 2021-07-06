Have you seen Aaron? Family of missing Christchurch man concerned for his well-being

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have seen Aaron Bastion.
Bastion went missing in the Halswell area, a police spokesperson said.
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, cowboy boots and a tan coloured shirt.
"Police and his family have concerns for his well-being."
If you have information about Bastion's whereabouts or have seen him, phone police on 111, quoting file number 210705/9863.