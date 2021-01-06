Have you seen Brianna? Christchurch teen missing for more than two weeks

Have you seen Brianna? Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing to the public for help to find a missing Christchurch teenager.

Brianna, 14, has been missing since December 19 when she was last seen at her Christchurch address.

"Brianna has been missing from her Christchurch address since 19 December and police are seeking information from the public to locate her," a police spokesperson said.

She is believed to still be in the Christchurch area.

If you have information that could help police, phone 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.