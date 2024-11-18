Have you seen Harmony? Appeal for help to find missing teen

Have you seen Harmony? Photo: Police

The family of a 13-year-old Christchurch girl who has been missing for more than a week want the public's help to bring her home.

Harmony was reported missing from her Wainoni address on Friday, November 8, a police spokesperson said.

She is understood to have been in the Linwood area the evening before.

"Harmony is believed to still be in Christchurch and her family are keen to see her back home.

"If you have any information that would help locate Harmony, please update us online now at https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report or call 105. Please use the reference number 241109/9525.

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."