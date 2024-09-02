'Haven't seen bugger all': Slow start to whitebait season on the Avon

As eager whitebaiters flock to rivers across Christchurch for the start of the season, the small freshwater fish seem to have gone into hiding.

In Christchurch on Monday, the sun was out but the whitebait were not.

Dallington whitebaiter Graham Livingstone has been fishing for the tiny delicacies for about 40 years but says it is mostly a waiting game.

"I haven't seen bugger all," he said on Monday.

"I got a wee bit in my bucket, but not much. That was earlier on today."

Other whitebaiters along the Avon River agree it has so far been a very slow start to the new season which opened on Sunday.

Graham Livingstone whitebaiting at Kerrs Reach on the Avon River. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Whitebaiter Allan Parkhill said it was the worst start to the season he has seen.

"Not very good this year. There's a lot of dark ones in amongst them ... they've been in the water a while."

Christchurch City Council rangers are calling on whitebaiters to minimise the damage to the riverside environment and to take a 'leave it as you find it' approach to the fishing season.

Parkhill said most whitebaiters fully support the council's stance.

"Yeah, as it should be. Shouldn't have to leave a mess around for some other bugger," he said.

The whitebait season runs until the end of October.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air