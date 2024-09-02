Whitebaiters urged take care of Avon River as season starts

Whitebaiters have set up camps in the OARC and surrounding areas during previous seasons, leading to vandalism and cars being burnt out on the street. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council rangers want whitebaiters in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Area to take a "leave no trace" approach to their fishing this season.

The whitebait season opened on Sunday, September 1, and will close on October 30.

Council head of parks Rupert Bool says the regeneration area is a popular location for whitebaiting, with many families trolleying their equipment into their favourite spots during the weekends.

“Overall, whitebaiters and the public are very positive towards our initiatives to make the area safe for everyone.

"We are having lots of great conversations with the public and they have been very receptive to us looking to improve the whitebait habitat and ensuring the environment is being cared for.”

However, Bool said in recent seasons rangers had also seen damage to the environment from a small number of whitebaiters and conflict between groups.

“We’ve seen damage to the riverside environment that supports whitebait/inanga populations by providing habitat to spawn in.

"This includes established native grasses and rushes, as well as areas that have recently been planted for ecological restoration.”

Bool says this damage often occurs from whitebaiters trampling or digging out areas to stand on or by building structures at the water's edge, which kills the vegetation and increases the bank erosion.

Damaging the environment and leaving property in the park overnight breaches the Parks and Reserves Bylaw (2016).

Property that breaches the bylaw can be seized or removed by the council with or without notice.

In previous seasons, some whitebaiters had also set up camps on the old roads in the OARC or adjacent areas, which has attracted freedom campers to the area.

This has led to vandalism, cars being burnt out on the street, and litter dispersing into the area.

"We want to remind whitebaiters to enjoy themselves within the parameters of the bylaws that are in place to ensure sustainable use of Parks.

"We are keen for a positive whitebait season for everyone, and would like people to adopt a ‘leave no trace’ approach to their fishing.”

Mr Bool also notes that the ongoing construction of the City to Sea Pathway has seen some areas of the OARC cordoned off due to earthworking and road removal.

These areas are active work sites and unauthorised entry isn’t permitted.