Heavy police presence at Christchurch property

Police at Sefton Place in Spreydon. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Up to a dozen police officers and a dog unit were called to a Christchurch property this morning.

The large police presence included about 12 police vehicles in the area, with several of them parked outside the Sefton Place property in Spreydon about 8.30am.

A police spokesperson said officers were at the property in relation to a "vehicle of interest" on Thursday.

Police were speaking to a number of people inside the house.

The spokesperson said there was no further information to add at this stage.

Photo: Geoff Sloan