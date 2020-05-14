Thursday, 14 May 2020

Heavy police presence at Christchurch property

    Police at Sefton Place in Spreydon. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Up to a dozen police officers and a dog unit were called to a Christchurch property this morning.

    The large police presence included about 12 police vehicles in the area, with several of them parked outside the Sefton Place property in Spreydon about 8.30am.

    A police spokesperson said officers were at the property in relation to a "vehicle of interest" on Thursday.

    Police were speaking to a number of people inside the house.

    The spokesperson said there was no further information to add at this stage.

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Photo: Geoff Sloan
