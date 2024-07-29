Heavy rain on the way for South Island

Photo: Getty Images

Large parts of the South Island are in for heavy rain and snow over the next two days.

Drivers are also being warned about snow on Milford Road (SH94), Crown Range Road and Lindis Pass (SH58).

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a large weather system is bringing a lot of rain to eastern Southland in particular, along with a risk of widespread snow in the southern parts of the South Island.

"With the system moving in it is bringing in that rain first, however we have already seen some snow already turning up at Homer Tunnel, though that is quite elevated," Ferris said.

"It is through into Tuesday that we expect that snow to fall lower as cooler air moves in and that will affect southern parts of the South Island."

MetService said Milford Road could get 3 to 6cm of snow today. Inland areas of Otago, Southland and Fiordland could get period of heavy snow above 800m with snow expected down to 300 to 500m on Monday night through to Tuesday morning.

Ferris said there was also an orange heavy rain warning for Tasman, north of Motueka, from 10am Monday.

There is also an orange heavy rain warning in place for North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha.

People are warned that streams and rivers may rise rapidly, and there is a risk of surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions.

Meanwhile, there is also a strong wind warning for the central North Island, with drivers of lighter or high-sided vehicles and motorcycle riders between Rangipo and Waiouru advised to take extra care.

Road Snowfall Warning

Period:

11hrs from noon - 11pm Tue, 30 Jul

Area:

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Forecast:

Expect 5 to 10 cm of snow to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Issued: 11:28am Mon 29 JulNext update: 9:00pm Mon 29 Jul

Road Snowfall Warning

Period:

12hrs from 3pm Tue, 30 Jul - 3am Wed, 31 Jul

Area:

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Forecast:

Expect 5 to 10 cm of snow to settle on the road above near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Issued: 11:28am Mon 29 JulNext update: 9:00pm Mon 29 Jul

Road Snowfall Warning

Period:

23hrs from noon Tue, 30 Jul - 11am Wed, 31 Jul

Area:

Porters Pass (SH73)

Forecast:

Expect 30 to 50 cm of snow to settle on the road above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Issued: 11:28am Mon 29 JulNext update: 9:00pm Mon 29 Jul

Road Snowfall Warning

Period:

26hrs from 10am Mon, 29 Jul - noon Tue, 30 Jul

Area:

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Forecast:

Expect 1 or 2 cm of snow to settle on the road above 800 metres until around 8pm this evening, especially during this morning and early afternoon. Then from around 8pm this evening until midday Tuesday, expect 4 to 8 cm of snow to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Issued: 11:28am Mon 29 JulNext update: 9:00pm Mon 29 Jul

Heavy Snow Warning - Orange

Period:

24hrs from 4am Tue, 30 Jul - 4am Wed, 31 Jul

Area:

South Canterbury high country and the foothills south of the Rangitata River

Forecast:

Expect 30 to 40cm of snow to settle above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres. Low chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact:

Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines possible. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.

Action:

Prepare for snow, cold temperatures, and possible power outages. If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and emergency items.

Issued: 9:58am Mon 29 JulNext update: 9:00pm Mon 29 JulAction advice supplied by the National Emergency Management Agency.

Strong Wind Warning - Orange

Period:

26hrs from 11am Tue, 30 Jul - 1pm Wed, 31 Jul

Area:

Westland

Forecast:

Severe gale easterlies gusting 120km/h in isolated exposed places. Low chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact:

Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Action:

Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds. Drive cautiously.

Issued: 9:58am Mon 29 JulNext update: 9:00pm Mon 29 JulAction advice supplied by the National Emergency Management Agency.

Heavy Rain Watch

Period:

12hrs from 9am - 9pm Mon, 29 Jul

Area:

The Westland District

Forecast:

Periods of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms, and amounts may approach warning criteria, mainly about the ranges. Low chance of upgrading to a Warning.

Issued: 9:58am Mon 29 JulNext update: 9:00pm Mon 29 Jul

Heavy Snow Watch

Period:

26hrs from 10am Tue, 30 Jul - noon Wed, 31 Jul

Area:

North Canterbury high country and the foothills north of the Rangitata River

Forecast:

Rain is expected to gradually turn to snow above 400 metres during Tuesday where heavy snowfall is possible. Amounts may approach warning criteria. Moderate chance of upgrading to a Warning.

Issued: 9:58am Mon 29 JulNext update: 9:00pm Mon 29 Jul

With RNZ