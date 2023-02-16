Hector's dolphins at risk during SailGP on Lyttelton Harbour

The New Zealand Sail Grand Prix on Lyttelton Harbour runs from March 18-19. Photo: Getty Images

A plan to protect hector’s dolphins during next month’s high-speed SailGP races on Lyttelton Harbour reveals there is a risk some will be killed and organisers promoted the use of a controversial device to reduce the chances of that happening.

The full unredacted version of the SailGP Marine Mammal Management Plan, obtained by The Star, discusses a proposal to experiment with a high-frequency acoustic deterrent device to keep the dolphins safely away from the racecourse.

The plan, authored by environmental services company, Enviser, for SailGP and ChristchurchNZ, was initially released with much of the content blacked out late last year after an official information request from Environment Canterbury councillor Genevieve Robinson.

Robinson said she requested it because she knew the race was risky and couldn’t find a copy of the plan anywhere.

The unredacted version shows race organisers planned to use the device if they could not detect dolphins by any other means. The hope was dolphins might react to it and reveal their whereabouts.

SailGP’s application to the Department of Conservation to use the device was dropped after it became obvious it would not be approved because there was no data on how the dolphins would react.

One expert told The Star is was possible the dolphins may have been attracted to it.

When asked why the report had been redacted, a SailGP spokesperson told The Star it was “to prevent serious offence to tikanga Māori and to avoid disclosing locations of waahi tapu (sacred sites).

But the unredacted version contains no reference to tikanga Maōri or tapu sites, except that race officials “are to have an appreciation of mana whenua values and the tikanga involved with implementing the plan.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu did not respond when asked about the report. And yesterday SailGP changed its statement, saying the “redactions were made to protect people’s names and, in some cases, the commercial position of SailGP.”

ChristchurchNZ was also asked to comment on the redactions but did not respond.

One expert said hector’s dolphins may have been attracted to a device that was intended to repel them from the SailGP racecourse. Photo: Getty Images

“While several marine mammal species are found in the waters of the wider Banks Peninsula area, the nationally vulnerable upokohue/hector’s dolphin is at the greater risk during the SailGP New Zealand Grand Prix due to its prevalence within Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbour and its inquisitive nature.

“Marine mammals already face risks year-round within Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbour but the risk level will be heightened by SailGP’s training and racing activities.

“The SailGP Grand Prix will lead to increased boat traffic in the area on the practice, rehearsal and racing days, increasing the risk of vessel strike to marine mammals, particularly upokohue/hector’s dolphin.

“Subject to obtaining a Wildlife Permit from DOC, a single ADD will be used… near the edge of the racecourse . The ADD will remain active for the duration of racing. The ADD will be activated only if no marine mammals are present within the inner-harbour waters. This mitigates the risk of displacing a dolphin from where it wants to be and instead waits for them to leave the area on their own.

“No data exists on ADDs eliciting behavioural responses in upokohue/hector’s dolphins. A behavioural response can range from swimming away, surfacing more often, or to changing vocalisations. Based on several studies reporting conspicuous responses, it is reasonable to expect the very short-term use of ADDs (as in this case) will result in a behavioural response by an unsuspecting and undetected, upokohue/hector’s dolphin. Any behavioural response will likely increase the likelihood of detection . . . and that detection may not have occurred without ADD use (which would mean the dolphin remained in danger of fatal injury).

“Because no studies report cetaceans being attracted to ADDs, it is considered very unlikely that upokohue/hector’s dolphins will be attracted to the ADD device.

“The short-term use of these devices (in areas where no marine mammals are detected) will therefore help to protect marine mammals from the risk of vessel strike, which is very likely to be fatal to the animal.”

-By Tony Simons