'He's changed my life': How Linda met Louie

Christchurch resident Linda Bradley has an invisible disability which often goes unnoticed - she has been profoundly deaf her entire life.

"I rely 100 per cent on lip reading. If you're not looking at me, I can't hear you," she says.

But last week she was given an extra set of paws to help her out in the form of a new companion hearing dog - Louie.

"I've only had Louie a week, and I don't think I can manage without him already."

About a month ago, Hearing Dogs NZ co-ordinator Tracey Cooper invited Linda to meet Louie and start training with him at its New Plymouth centre.

Then, after an intensive programme, Louie was reunited with Linda at his new home last week in Christchurch.

"We train dogs to assist deaf and hearing impaired people with household sounds," Cooper said.

"So Louie will help Linda with sounds such as the doorbell, smoke alarm, alarm clock, cooker timer."

Linda Bradley with her hearing dog Louie. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The charitable organisation trains about eight dogs a year to help deaf and hearing-impaired people.

Cooper said it relies on donations to cover the costs of selecting, training and placing the dogs, as well as providing ongoing support.

It's a big project, she says. It can up to two years for the charity to train an assistance dog and cost as much as $30,000.

They're placed with people who need them for no charge.

The hearing dogs provide emotional support, companionship and security. They can often be life-changing for people like Linda.

"(Louie) is absolutely magnificent," Linda said.

"It is really changing my life and giving me more confidence.

"I feel safer with him. Even though he's only little, he's got a big bark."

Hearing Dogs NZ recently celebrated its 150th match, but Cooper says it still has a long list of people waiting for one.

The charity aims to continue raising awareness about disabilities and improve the lives of deaf and hard-of-hearing New Zealanders.

To find out more visit www.hearingdogs.org.nz

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air