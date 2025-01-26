Horror weekend on Canterbury roads

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei on Saturday. Photo: Daniel Alvey

It's been a bad couple of days on Canterbury roads, with two people killed in crashes this weekend, while another person died on Friday following an earlier crash.

The first of the weekend deaths resulted from a two-vehicle crash in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei yesterday afternoon.

In an initial statement police said emergency services were called to "a serious crash" on Buchanans Rd, about 1.40pm.

They said it appeared there had been serious injuries.

In a later update they confirmed one person had died at the scene.

The second death came after a single-vehicle crash in Arthur's Pass this morning.

The crash occurred on State Highway 73 and was reported about 8:20am, police said in a statement.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Police earlier today advised that a second person had died following a a two-vehicle crash north of Temuka on Wednesday.

One person died at the scene. A second person was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died from their injuries on Friday evening.

- APL