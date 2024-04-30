How is Christchurch's new stadium progressing?

The team building the new Te Kaha stadium in central Christchurch have provided a video update on its progress.

Work on the $683 million project, which will have a capacity of 36,000 for big concerts and up to 30,000 seats (25,000 permanent and 5000 temporary) for major sporting events, started last year.

Te Kaha project director Kent Summerfield this week provided an overview of how construction is progressing on the site.

He said the concrete seating plats, which will support the arena’s seats, now stretch about halfway around the east stand.

Summerfield said a quarter of the radial truss roof supports have now been installed, with more being added each week, in preparation for the roof work beginning in the coming months.

A lot of progress is also being made within the four-storey west stand, which houses player facilities, a function space, corporate boxes, coaches' and media facilities.

The framing and glass frontage are being installed to the function space, along with a range of services.

The project remains within budget and on track to open in April 2026, Summerfield says.