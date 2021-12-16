'Huge privilege': Officers who arrested March 15 gunman receive bravery awards

Senior Constable Jim Manning and Senior Constable Scott Carmody. Photo: Supplied

The two police officers who halted the March 15 mosque gunman's deadly rampage by crashing into his vehicle then arresting him have downplayed their exploits after receiving New Zealand Bravery Awards.

Senior Constables Jim Manning and Scott Carmody were among 10 men who put their lives at risk without hesitation on March 15, 2019 after the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave and the Linwood Islamic Centre were targeted by a lone terrorist, who killed 51 members of the Muslim community.

Both officers were humbled to receive The New Zealand Bravery Decoration today for acts of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger.

“Receiving this honour is a huge privilege but any police officer in that situation would have done the same thing,” Manning said.

Carmody said the pair wanted to acknowledge the victims of the attacks as well as their colleagues who were also working that day.

“The victims and their loved ones will always be front of mind for us. And there were many, many people involved in the response including many of our fellow police officers,” he said.

“This award really is for every one of our colleagues involved in that response. All of them were prepared to put themselves in harm’s way, and it could have been any one of them that came across that car on that day.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster added the honours were welcome acknowledgement of the extreme courage both officers showed on the day.

“As police officers we prepare for the worst and hope it never happens, but on 15 March 2019 the worst really did happen in Christchurch.

“Senior Constables Carmody and Manning put themselves in extreme danger to stop the gunman and prevent further harm to the community.

“I am proud and delighted to see the bravery and skills of these experienced frontline officers acknowledged by the nation through these awards.”

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price also praised the pair, who had been on a firearms training day when the tragedy unfolded.

“I’m immensely proud of Jim and Scott - their quick, clear thinking no doubt saved lives. Our communities are safer for their knowledge, experience, and of course, bravery.

“Jim and Scott are incredibly humble, but these awards are an important symbol of much more of than two heroic individuals, they say something about who we are as New Zealanders.

“Those who responded, from members of the community through to Police and other first responders, are true heroes. We honour them all today.

“I would also like to acknowledge the large number of police staff, local and nationally, were also involved in the days, weeks and months following these horrific attacks."

Manning joined New Zealand Police in 1987; Carmody in 1993. Both have worked in Canterbury district for the last 28 years.

The New Zealand Bravery Decoration is the third highest Bravery Award after the New Zealand Cross and the New Zealand Bravery Star.

The officers were among 10 individuals honoured with New Zealand Bravery Decorations on Thursday in recognition of their role in the tragic events of March 15, 2019 at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre, which left 51 people dead.

The New Zealand Bravery Decoration – NZBD

Senior Constables

Jim Manning and Scott Carmody

For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger

Manning and Carmody were at a training day when they learned of a shooting at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre.

They considered the gunman’s options and made their to what they believed would be his possible exit from the city.

They observed a vehicle matching the description of the gunman’s vehicle weaving through traffic and followed it. They intentionally collided with it and exited with their weapons.

Manning pointed his weapon at the gunman; Carmody provided cover. Manning forcibly removed the gunman via the rear of the vehicle; both officers then dragged him a short distance away, handcuffing and securing him.

The New Zealand Cross – NZC

Dr Naeem Rashid (posthumous)

For an act of great bravery in a situation of extreme danger

Dr Rashid saw shots being fired into a group of men in the prayer room at Al Noor Mosque and ran at the gunman, who shot him in the shoulder.

Rashid collided with the gunman, grabbing him and knocking him to the ground. As the gunman fell, he turned the rifle and again fired at Rashid, who was now lying on the floor, killing him.

Because of Rashid’s actions, the gunman’s attention was temporarily diverted and at least seven people were able to escape through a broken window.

Rashid displayed great courage and bravery in challenging the gunman, with complete disregard for his own safety and in doing so he selflessly enabled others to escape, at the cost of his own life.

The New Zealand Cross – NZC

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah

For an act of great bravery in a situation of extreme danger

Abdul Aziz saw the gunman running back to his car to retrieve a loaded semi-automatic rifle at the Linwood Islamic Centre.

He left the mosque and threw an Eftpos machine at the gunman, who fired three shots at Aziz. Aziz found a discarded rifle and yelled to divert the gunman’s attention.

The gunman saw Aziz carrying the rifle, dropped his gun, ran to his car and drove off. His actions deterred the gunman from re-entering this mosque to kill and maim others and ultimately forced the gunman to flee.

The New Zealand Bravery Decoration – NZBD

Liam Beale

For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger

Liam Beale was driving down Deans Ave when he heard gunshots and saw a man fall in the centre of the road. He left his car with a first aid kit, moved the man several metres to shelter and applied a trauma bandage to gunshot wounds.

Beale then checked other victims, assessing the severity of their injuries and moving them to less exposed positions. He placed his own life at risk, bravely searching for victims, assisting them and moving them to safety, while

the gunman was active in the area.

The New Zealand Bravery Decoration – NZBD

Ziyaad Shah

For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger

Ziyaad Shah deliberately grabbed the man next to him and shielded him with his body as the gunman opened fire in the Al Noor Mosque.

Shah was shot twice and pretended to be dead, urging the man he was protecting to remain calm and do the same.

He lay on top of him as the gunman continued shooting. Shah’s selfless actions in protecting his fellow worshipper demonstrated exceptional bravery.

The New Zealand Bravery Medal – NZBM

Lance Bradford

For an act of bravery

Lance Bradford was driving his utility vehicle along Deans Ave when he saw about 10 individuals lying on the ground in distress. He pulled over and walked towards the Al Noor Mosque, hearing gunshots and people screaming. Bradford found a man and young girl, who had both been shot.

He assisted the man while Liam Beale (above) tended to the girl.

They planned an evacuation for some of the wounded as ambulances were not able to enter the immediate scene while it was unsecured. Bradford used his vehicle to ferry victims to Christchurch Hospital.

The New Zealand Bravery Medal – NZBM

Wayne Maley and Michael Robinson

For an act of bravery

Wayne Maley and Michael Robinson were driving in a ute along Deans Ave when they saw the gunman firing a weapon and people falling over.

Maley realised the severity of the situation and swung his vehicle across the road to block traffic approaching the mosque. Robinson directed motorists away from the scene. They came across several victims and provided assistance. They could see ambulances at a cordon point on Deans Ave but knew that they would not be allowed into the area.

They joined others assisting nearby to plan an evacuation of four victims from within the cordon and continued to provide assistance to victims until ambulance personnel arrived.

The New Zealand Bravery Medal – NZBM

Mark Miller

For an act of bravery

Mark Miller and a colleague were driving along Deans Ave when they heard gunfire and witnessed people being shot. They parked about 100 metres from the Al Noor Mosque.

Miller ran towards the first victim he saw. He tried to move the man, was unable to and stayed to provide comfort and assistance.

Another man approached Miller and helped move the wounded man onto his side. They administered first aid until the victim died a short while later.