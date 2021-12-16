Christchurch hero receives bravery medal

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Christchurch hero has been awarded the country's highest bravery accolade - the New Zealand Cross.
On March 15, 2019, Abdul Aziz and his four sons were attending prayer at the Linwood Islamic Centre when a terrorist opened fire on worshippers.
Aziz left the congregation to chase the gunman away - facing extreme danger to save others.
He told Susie Ferguson what the New Zealand Cross means to him:
Dr Naeem Rashid has also been awarded the New Zealand Cross posthumously - he was fatally shot during the attack when he ran at the gunman and tackled him.