Christchurch hero receives bravery medal

A Christchurch hero has been awarded the country's highest bravery accolade - the New Zealand Cross.

On March 15, 2019, Abdul Aziz and his four sons were attending prayer at the Linwood Islamic Centre when a terrorist opened fire on worshippers.

Aziz left the congregation to chase the gunman away - facing extreme danger to save others.

He told Susie Ferguson what the New Zealand Cross means to him:

Dr Naeem Rashid has also been awarded the New Zealand Cross posthumously - he was fatally shot during the attack when he ran at the gunman and tackled him.