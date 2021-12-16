Thursday, 16 December 2021

Christchurch hero receives bravery medal

    A Christchurch hero has been awarded the country's highest bravery accolade - the New Zealand Cross.

    On March 15, 2019, Abdul Aziz and his four sons were attending prayer at the Linwood Islamic Centre when a terrorist opened fire on worshippers.

    Aziz left the congregation to chase the gunman away - facing extreme danger to save others.

    He told Susie Ferguson what the New Zealand Cross means to him: 

    Dr Naeem Rashid has also been awarded the New Zealand Cross posthumously - he was fatally shot during the attack when he ran at the gunman and tackled him.

