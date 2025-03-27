Hydrogen fuel cell truck hits the road

One of the two new trucks being launched today. Photo: Supplied / Toyota

A new zero-emission truck built by a Rolleston company is being launched on Thursday as part of an effort to reduce emissions from transport.

It is the first of 20 hydrogen fuel cell trucks that TR Group will lease out to companies under a government-backed programme with Hiringa Energy.

Group general manager Brendan King told Morning Report one of the trucks was on the road already.

"We've got one truck in with New Zealand Post at the moment, that's been running for about two years," he said.

"It's done pretty close to 200,000km on the roads, performed exceptionally well."

The new trucks will be based at Hampton Downs in Waikato and in Christchurch.

"We've got one Hyundai six-by-two rigid truck at Hampton Downs today, and we've got one six-by-four tractor unit, built by Global Bus Ventures in Christchurch, ready to go."

Global Bus Ventures is located on Detroit Drive in Rolleston.

King said the only emissions out of a hydrogen fuel cell truck is pure water.

"Out of all transport emissions, heavy transport produces about 28% of them but they only make up 4% of the fleet, so we're targeting the higher emission vehicles on the road," he said.

"They can do long distances, they refuel quickly."

King said there were three hydrogen fuelling stations operating already in South Auckland, Hamilton, and Palmerston North.

A fourth was being built in Tauranga, he said, however, expense was an issue.

"It's like any new technology, it's going to be expensive at the start but you build up the volume and the demand, and the costs come down."