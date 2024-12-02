Inquest into charity boxing death underway

Kain Parson. Photo: Givealittle

The coronial inquiry is underway into the death of Kain Parsons after a charity boxing match in Christchurch in November 2018.

Parsons - a former builder turned project manager - died from a brain injury sustained in the ring during the Fight for Christchurch on November 3.

On November 6, 2018, his life support was switched off at Christchurch Hospital and he died at 5.37pm surrounded by family aged 37.

Now the coronial inquest into his death has started in Christchurch.

Coroner Heather McKenzie said the inquest will seek to answer questions over the safety of such corporate and charity boxing events, how he was matched with his opponent, Steve Alfeld, and the officiating of these events, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The court heard a statement from his mother Cheryl Gascoigne who has travelled from Australia for the inquest.

Gascoigne said in a statement the six-year wait for the coronial inquest had been “soul-destroying”.

Kain Parsons' promotional material before the fight. Image: Supplied

She told the court about the last time she spoke with her son on the phone.

“I asked him not to participate, I told him: ‘Please Kain, I don’t feel good about this fight. Please don’t do it’," the Herald reported.

"His response to me was: ‘I’m committed to this mum, it’s for charity. It’s a great cause and I will be OK’. He wasn’t OK.”

She says her son assured her that he would be fine and that he was committed to the event and raising money for his chosen charity.

Gascoigne read the last text message that she received from her son prior to his fight.

“Thanks Mum, love you too. Text you later," reported the Herald.

The youngest of Parsons’ three children Millie Parsons was 7 when he died.

“I wish we were still a family of 5 and there wasn’t an empty spot at the dinner table,” Millie told the court.

The inquest will continue throughout the week.