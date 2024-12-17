Investigation into Orana Wildlife Park released

Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Wildlife Park will stop taking new animals for the next six months

Two separate reports have been finalised following animal welfare and workplace culture concerns

The Christchurch zoo declined to publicly release the reports in full

Orana Wildlife Park will stop taking new animals for the next six months while staff work on changes recommended by two reviews prompted by whistleblowers' welfare concerns and allegations of a toxic culture at the Christchurch zoo.

The Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia (ZAA) commissioned an independent investigation into the allegations aired on 1News, while the Orana Wildlife Trust Board asked agency Culture by Design to assess the park's workplace culture.

The board released a summary of the investigations' outcomes and recommendations in a document titled 'Future Focused' but declined to publicly release the reports in full.

The zoo association's investigation focused on animal deaths and animal welfare practices, allegations of staff bullying, and work-related health and safety concerns and cultural challenges within the organisation.

Board co-chair Professor Ken Hughey said it would adopt all recommendations from the ZAA review and Culture by Design's report, including a "temporary pause on all incoming animal transfers".

"This will allow the park to focus our resources on current operations and completing other requirements identified in the report," Hughey said in a statement.

"The Orana team remains committed to maintaining and enhancing our systems to uphold animal welfare and our strong safety record."

The ZAA also recommended:

Orana Wildlife Park provide an "animal welfare accreditation plan" to the zoo association

Budget planning and policy reviews for improved asset management, maintenance and site safety planning

A full review of the organisation's culture including an independent governance review

Orana Wildlife Park would also establish a formal process for reporting and addressing animal welfare complaints and incidents, with clear protocols for measuring risk, handling, documenting and resolving matters of concern.

The 1News investigation detailed former and current zookeepers' concerns about the welfare and deaths of animals, alleging some deaths were kept from the public, including a gorilla that died of an infection, a giraffe that dislocated its neck and an otter that was trapped in a pool suction pipe.

A Ministry for Primary Industries assessment found the park was "fit for purpose", with no immediate concerns for animal welfare, apart from a slightly underweight tiger

WorkSafe was satisfied with the park's response to improvement notices issued following an assessment that identified shortcomings with the zoo's health and safety processes and vehicle maintenance.

The board had also advertised for a new Orana Wildlife Park chief executive, following Lynn Anderson's departure last month after 28 years leading the zoo.

Hughey said the trust board looked forward to working closely with the Christchurch City Council, which was undertaking a financial and governance review of the park.

The zoo association's investigation panel consisted of an Australian ZAA board member, an independent animal welfare expert, and an independent organisation focused on workplace culture.

Information was gathered via interviews with Orana Wildlife Park's management, staff and veterinary practitioners, plus an organisation-wide culture survey.